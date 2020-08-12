|
COWAN, Leslie Frederick. Service No. 459751, Corporal, NZ Army. Died peacefully on Monday, August 10, 2020, at Powley Care Home, Auckland. Aged 96 years. Much loved husband of the late Nita (nee Parrant), brother and brother-in-law of Henry and Shirley (both deceased), Stan (deceased), Amelia, and John Wylie (both deceased) and Ray and Tonia. Loved father and father-in-law of Ken and Marit, Joy, and Marlene and Tony. Cherished Poppa of Conan and Tineke (Australia), Allan and Sarah, Steve and Emily, Tracy and Brendon, Jolene and Brin (England), David, and Rochelle and Justin (USA). He will be sorely missed by his great-grandchildren Paige, Josh, Caleb, Reuben, Gracie, Jack, Renee, Ty, Xavier, Tom, Louis, Madison, and Taylor. No flowers by request. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life for Les, in the Garden Chapel, Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive Henderson, Tuesday, August 18 at 11.00 am followed by private cremation. All communications c/o the above Funeral Home.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 12, 2020