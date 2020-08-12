Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leslie COWAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslie Frederick COWAN

Add a Memory
Leslie Frederick COWAN Notice
COWAN, Leslie Frederick. Service No. 459751, Corporal, NZ Army. Died peacefully on Monday, August 10, 2020, at Powley Care Home, Auckland. Aged 96 years. Much loved husband of the late Nita (nee Parrant), brother and brother-in-law of Henry and Shirley (both deceased), Stan (deceased), Amelia, and John Wylie (both deceased) and Ray and Tonia. Loved father and father-in-law of Ken and Marit, Joy, and Marlene and Tony. Cherished Poppa of Conan and Tineke (Australia), Allan and Sarah, Steve and Emily, Tracy and Brendon, Jolene and Brin (England), David, and Rochelle and Justin (USA). He will be sorely missed by his great-grandchildren Paige, Josh, Caleb, Reuben, Gracie, Jack, Renee, Ty, Xavier, Tom, Louis, Madison, and Taylor. No flowers by request. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life for Les, in the Garden Chapel, Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive Henderson, Tuesday, August 18 at 11.00 am followed by private cremation. All communications c/o the above Funeral Home.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leslie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -