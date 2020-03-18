|
|
|
BUCKTON, Leslie Frank (Les). On March 16 2020, aged 83 years. Treasured husband of Marlene for almost 60 years, soulmate for 63 years. Loved Dad of Phillippa, Mark and MaryBeth, and Granddad of Meah, Eliza, and Katie. Loved brother of Ron and Angela, the late Mervyn, Margaret, Kathryn, and the late Robert. A service will be held at the Anglican Christ Church, Warkworth on Friday 20 March at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers donation accepted at the church for Hospice. The long hard struggle is over. Sleep peacefully darling Les.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 18, 2020