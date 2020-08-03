Home

FINCH, Leslie. Passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday 31 July 2020 at Selwyn Heights Hospital. Aged 95 years. Loving husband of the late Norma Finch. Much loved uncle to many nieces and nephews. Loved brother-in-law to June, and, Len and Maureen. A special thanks to the staff at Selwyn Heights Hospital for their love and care of Leslie. Leslie's life will be celebrated at the Selwyn Heights Chapel, 42 Herd Road Hillsborough on Saturday 8 August at 11am followed by private cremation. All communications c/o Morrison Funeral Home 220 Universal Drive, Henderson.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 3, 2020
