DOAKE, Leslie Ernest. Passed away peacefully on Friday, 2 August 2019, at Radius Glaisdale, Hamilton, aged 83 years. Now in the presence of the Lord Dearly loved husband of Patricia, father & father-in- law of Trevor and Tina, and Carol. Loved granddad of Joshua, Hannah and Joshua Ens. A service to celebrate Les's life will be held at Whitiora Bible Church, 24 Abbotsford St, Hamilton, on Friday, 9 August 2019 at 11.00am followed by private cremation. All communications to the Doake family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 5, 2019