REMNANT, Leslie Eric (Les). Born 15 March 1948. Died 8 August 2020. Wonderful husband of Wendy, Judy, Helen. Amazing Father to his adored Rachelle and her fianc?e Lee. Special stepfather to Leanne and Carolyn and step grandfather to their children Kelsey, Amelia, Adele, and Cherie. Brother to Ricky, Christine, Barry and Les. Caring and supportive friend to everyone who passed through his life. He will be missed by everyone as he enhanced their lives. "May you dance your way to the Stars and bring laughter to the Heavens." Les requested private cremation and no flowers. Donations may be given to Hospice Mid Northland, PO Box 141, Kerikeri, 0245 All communications C/o Scotts Funeral Services, 144a Kerikeri Road, Kerikeri, 0230.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 10, 2020