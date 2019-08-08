|
MAY, Leslie Desmond (Les). MX117905 RN WWII D Day Veteran Passed peacefully on 5th August 2019 aged 94 years surrounded by his family. Loved father of Lesley; and loved grandfather of Louise and Greg, Great grandfather to Kurt, Cameron and Courtney Grace. His gentleness, charm and quick wit will be missed by so many here in New Zealand and England; he was loved so much. A huge thank you to staff at Carter House, Te Puke, Bay of Plenty for their love and exquisite care, where Dad enjoyed his last three and a half years. A private service for Les will be held at the Chapel of Forrest Funeral Services, 8 Glen Road, Browns Bay on Monday 12th August at midday, followed by an interment at North Shore Memorial Park, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany. Communication to 0272730257
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 8, 2019