TRENBERTH, Leslie Cathal (Dick). On 5 March 2020 at Peacehaven Rest Home, Auckland, aged 93. Formerly of Hamilton. Gone to join his beloved late wife, Vivienne. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Patrick and Kay, Michael and Wendy, Janet and Michael, Stephen and Debbie, Margaret and the late Paul, Sandra and Gary, David and Michelle. Loved grandad of 16 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. A Requiem Mass will be held at St. Dominic's Catholic Church, 32 Bolton Street, Blockhouse Bay, Auckland, on Friday 13 March 2020 at 1p.m.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 9, 2020
