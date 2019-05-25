|
CARNALL, Leslie (Rosaleen). On 23 May 2019 at North Shore Hospital. Beloved wife of Kenneth. Amazing and much loved mother of Cathy, Colin (deceased), Barbara, Chris, Trish and their families. Devoted nana and great nana to many. "Her prayers and faith have enriched us all." Requiem Mass for Leslie will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Taharoto Road, (entrance 10 Dominion Street) Takapuna, 11am on Wednesday 29 May followed by a burial at the North Shore Memorial Park Cemetery 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany. Rosary will be prayed at the Church on Tuesday 28 May at 6pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 25, 2019
