WOOD, Lesley (nee Osborne). Passed away peacefully with her daughters by her side 26th October 2020. Beloved wife of the late John. Dearly loved mum of Laurie and Kane, and Margaret and Leif. Loved Nana of Mitchell, John, Isabella, Alana, Holly and Elizabeth. Much loved sister of Mary and Fred, and Anne and Bob, and the late Kathleen, Tom, and Maggie and their families. Beloved best friend of Aunty Dot (Dorothea Tou). "You'll forever be in our hearts". A service to celebrate Lesley's life will be held in Fountains Memorial Chapel, corner of Wood and Elliot Streets, Papakura on Friday 30th October at 10.30am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 28, 2020