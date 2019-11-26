Home

POWERED BY

Services
Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
073071111
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
2:00 p.m.
Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lesley THURGOOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lesley (Les) THURGOOD

Add a Memory
Lesley (Les) THURGOOD Notice
THURGOOD, Lesley (Les). Peacefully after a brave journey left us on Friday 22nd November 2019. Dearly loved wife and best friend of the late Arch. Mum and mother-in-law to Dale and Ray Walker, Joanne and Malcolm Lofroth. Grandma to Scott, Katie, John, Mike, Jess, Megan, Sean, Matthew and Mark. Great Grandma to Zara. Loved youngest sister of Dawn Dodunski and the late Marie Kennedy. "Her Journey has finished and she is now reunited with Arch" A celebration of Les's life will be held in the chapel of Willetts Funeral Services, 21 King Street, Whakatane on Wednesday 27 November at 2pm followed by private cremation. Donations in lieu of flowers would be appreciated to EBOP Hospice, PO Box 275, Whakatane or maybe left at the service. Communications to Thurgood Family, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lesley's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -