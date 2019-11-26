|
THURGOOD, Lesley (Les). Peacefully after a brave journey left us on Friday 22nd November 2019. Dearly loved wife and best friend of the late Arch. Mum and mother-in-law to Dale and Ray Walker, Joanne and Malcolm Lofroth. Grandma to Scott, Katie, John, Mike, Jess, Megan, Sean, Matthew and Mark. Great Grandma to Zara. Loved youngest sister of Dawn Dodunski and the late Marie Kennedy. "Her Journey has finished and she is now reunited with Arch" A celebration of Les's life will be held in the chapel of Willetts Funeral Services, 21 King Street, Whakatane on Wednesday 27 November at 2pm followed by private cremation. Donations in lieu of flowers would be appreciated to EBOP Hospice, PO Box 275, Whakatane or maybe left at the service. Communications to Thurgood Family, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 26, 2019