COLLINS, Lesley Sara. Passed away peacefully at Aria Gardens Rest home on Sunday 23 June 2019 in her 93rd year. Loving wife of the late Ray. Cherished mother of John, Brian, Barbara and Graham. Loved Gran to Nicki and Stephanie. Forever in our hearts. A service will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Thursday 27 June at 1.00pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimers New Zealand or Dementia Auckland would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 26, 2019
