KNIGHT, Lesley Patricia (Pat) (nee Berry). 29 December 1920 - 21 August 2020, aged 99 years. Beloved wife of the late Dal and mother of Chris, Sherryl, Diane and the late Nick and David. Cherished grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great- grandmother Passed away peacefully after an active life. The funeral service will be held at Evans Chapel, Ormond Road, Gisborne at 11am on Friday 28 August followed by private cremation. Evans Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ www.evansfuneral.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 26, 2020