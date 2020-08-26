Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 28, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Evans Chapel
Ormond Road
Gisborne
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lesley KNIGHT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lesley Patricia (nee Berry) (Pat) KNIGHT


1920 - 2020
Add a Memory
Lesley Patricia (nee Berry) (Pat) KNIGHT Notice
KNIGHT, Lesley Patricia (Pat) (nee Berry). 29 December 1920 - 21 August 2020, aged 99 years. Beloved wife of the late Dal and mother of Chris, Sherryl, Diane and the late Nick and David. Cherished grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great- grandmother Passed away peacefully after an active life. The funeral service will be held at Evans Chapel, Ormond Road, Gisborne at 11am on Friday 28 August followed by private cremation. Evans Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ www.evansfuneral.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lesley's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -