O'HARA, Lesley Mary, Formerly Turton (nee Ludwig). Passed away on 4 November 2020 peacefully at Kimihia Resthome, Huntly with family at her side, aged 76 years. Loved wife of the late Hughie, and formerly of the late Tom Turton. Much loved mum of Rodney and Carolyn, Linda and James, David and Wendy, Warren and Cara, Gary and Arna. Loved nana and great nana to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Thanks to the wonderful Carers at Kimihia for their care and compassion shown to our mum. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the St Anthony's Catholic Church, 340 Great South Road, Huntly tomorrow, Friday 6 November at 11am, to be followed by a private cremation. Please note: Rosary will be held at the Church tonight, Thursday evening at 7pm. Donations in Lesley's memory to the Kimihia Resthome would be appreciated, posted to 76 Rosser Street, Huntly, or may be left at the service. All communications to the O'Hara/Turton families C/- P O Box 147, Huntly 3740.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 5, 2020