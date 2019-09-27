|
DOAK, Lesley Kathleen (nee Harries). Passed away peacefully on 25th September in her 88th year. Loving wife of Peter Doak, dearly loved mother to Warren and Phil, and mother-in-law to Paula and Deborah. Adored grandmother of Sean, Joshua, Neve, Sam and Ivy, and great grandmother to Elena. A long serving and highly respected General Practitioner in St Heliers, Dr. Lesley Harries will be missed by all who knew her. In celebration of a life well lived, a service in her honour will be held at 10am, Tuesday 1st October, at North Shore Memorial Park, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 27, 2019