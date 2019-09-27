Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lesley DOAK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lesley Kathleen (Harries) DOAK

Add a Memory
Lesley Kathleen (Harries) DOAK Notice
DOAK, Lesley Kathleen (nee Harries). Passed away peacefully on 25th September in her 88th year. Loving wife of Peter Doak, dearly loved mother to Warren and Phil, and mother-in-law to Paula and Deborah. Adored grandmother of Sean, Joshua, Neve, Sam and Ivy, and great grandmother to Elena. A long serving and highly respected General Practitioner in St Heliers, Dr. Lesley Harries will be missed by all who knew her. In celebration of a life well lived, a service in her honour will be held at 10am, Tuesday 1st October, at North Shore Memorial Park, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lesley's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.