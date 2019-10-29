Home

Lesley Joan (Haines) WOOLHOUSE

Lesley Joan (Haines) WOOLHOUSE Notice
WOOLHOUSE, Lesley Joan (nee Haines). Passed away peacefully, on 25th October 2019 at Cascades Rest Home, aged 98. Dearly loved wife of the late Reg; mother of Tony (deceased) and Roger; Grandmother to Anna, Lucy, Alice and Nick; Great Grandmother to Lucca, Eli and Eli (the younger). She will be missed. A service to celebrate Joan's life will be held at The White Rose Chapel, 75 Cook Street, Hamilton East on 7th November at 1.30 pm. All communications to Woolhouse Family, c/- Pellows Funeral Directors, PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 29, 2019
