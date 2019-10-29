|
WOOLHOUSE, Lesley Joan (nee Haines). Passed away peacefully, on 25th October 2019 at Cascades Rest Home, aged 98. Dearly loved wife of the late Reg; mother of Tony (deceased) and Roger; Grandmother to Anna, Lucy, Alice and Nick; Great Grandmother to Lucca, Eli and Eli (the younger). She will be missed. A service to celebrate Joan's life will be held at The White Rose Chapel, 75 Cook Street, Hamilton East on 7th November at 1.30 pm. All communications to Woolhouse Family, c/- Pellows Funeral Directors, PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 29, 2019