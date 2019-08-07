Home

Lesley Joan (formerly Andrews) (Hirst) WALLACE

Lesley Joan (formerly Andrews) (Hirst) WALLACE Notice
WALLACE, Lesley Joan (nee Hirst) (formerly Andrews). Passed away peacefully on the 3rd August 2019. Loved wife of the late Bruce. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Marion and John, Carol and the late Cameron, Kay, Ian and Debbie. Adored Gran of Andrea, Denise, Joanne, Ross, Samantha, Russell, Mathew and Ashleigh. Great Gran of 8. A memorial service for Lesley will be held at the Papakura RSA on Saturday the 10th August 2019 at 11.30am. Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 7, 2019
