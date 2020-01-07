|
CROCOMBE, Lesley Foesy. Passed away on Sunday 5th January 2020, surrounded by her family. Loving wife of the late Len; mum of Daphne and the late Morris Priest, Bruce, Trevor, and the late Donald, Sharon and Rob Woodward; Nana of Kylie, Vance, Aimee, Joshua, Charelle, Samantha, Krystal and Luke; and GG to Finn and Otto. A service to farewell Lesley will be held at Grahams Chapel, West Street, Tuakau, on Saturday 11th January at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations will be collected for a local organisation at the service, but please do bring a single flower from your garden to add to the floral display, which will adorn Lesley's casket.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 7, 2020