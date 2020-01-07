Home

Graham's Franklin Funeral Services
West St
Tuakau, Auckland
09-236 8919
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Grahams Chapel
West Street
Tuakau
Lesley Foesy CROCOMBE

Lesley Foesy CROCOMBE Notice
CROCOMBE, Lesley Foesy. Passed away on Sunday 5th January 2020, surrounded by her family. Loving wife of the late Len; mum of Daphne and the late Morris Priest, Bruce, Trevor, and the late Donald, Sharon and Rob Woodward; Nana of Kylie, Vance, Aimee, Joshua, Charelle, Samantha, Krystal and Luke; and GG to Finn and Otto. A service to farewell Lesley will be held at Grahams Chapel, West Street, Tuakau, on Saturday 11th January at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations will be collected for a local organisation at the service, but please do bring a single flower from your garden to add to the floral display, which will adorn Lesley's casket.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 7, 2020
