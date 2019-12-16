|
|
|
DANIELS, Lesley (nee Small). Passed away after a short illness on 12 December 2019, aged 65 years. Loved wife and best friend of Kevin (K.D). Cherished mum of Mitchell. Loved grandmother of Indigo. Beloved sister of Ann, Helen, Gary and their families. Loved sister in-law to Barry and family. We will miss you up to the moon. A service to celebrate Lesley's life will be held in All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Wednesday 18 December 2019 at 3pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 16, 2019