Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Funerals
cnr Picton & Walter MacDonald Sts
Auckland, Auckland
09-533 7493
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
3:00 p.m.
All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium
100 St Johns Road
Meadowbank
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lesley DANIELS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lesley (Small) DANIELS

Add a Memory
Lesley (Small) DANIELS Notice
DANIELS, Lesley (nee Small). Passed away after a short illness on 12 December 2019, aged 65 years. Loved wife and best friend of Kevin (K.D). Cherished mum of Mitchell. Loved grandmother of Indigo. Beloved sister of Ann, Helen, Gary and their families. Loved sister in-law to Barry and family. We will miss you up to the moon. A service to celebrate Lesley's life will be held in All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Wednesday 18 December 2019 at 3pm.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lesley's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -