Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020
12:30 p.m.
Lesley Charles (Les) MOYLE Notice
MOYLE, Lesley Charles (Les). RNZAF 44126 16 FD Regiment Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 20 October 2020. Aged 94 years. Dearly loved husband of Kay. Much loved father and father-in-law to Kathy and Ross, Heather and the late Jack, Jeffery and Lavinia, Donna Marie and the late Geoff, Paula and Gavin, and David and Donna. Adored granddad to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Forever loved, never forgotten. A service for Les will be held in the Main Chapel, Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive Henderson, Tuesday 27 October at 12.30pm, followed by private burial.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 22, 2020
