|
|
|
PHILLIPS, Lesley Anne. Passed away on 31 July 2020, aged 66 years. Beloved mother of Neil and mother in law of Nicole, sister of Janet, David and Jill and Rosemary and David, and aunt of Amanda, Ben, Tom, Joseph and James. Dedicated library worker, needle worker, scholar, expert photographer. Lover of books, horses, birds, poetry, fashion, action movies, Leonard Cohen and Lucinda Williams. No flowers by request. Messages can be sent to the Phillips family at [email protected] or PO Box 72248, Papakura 2244. A funeral service will be held at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North, on Saturday 22 August, at 1pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 11, 2020