MURGATROYD, Lesley Anne (nee Brash). Passed away peacefully on 26th June 2020. Loved wife of Ron. Loved mother and mother in law of Chris and Dorothy, Kate and Guy, Grandma of Joanne, Samuel, Tyler, Arielle, Grace, Eleanor, Hugo and William. Loved sister of Fiona. Thanks to the wonderful staff of M5 at Waikato Hospital. A service to celebrate Lesley's life will be held on Friday 3rd July, 11am, Waiuku and Districts Combined Church.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 29 to June 30, 2020