Lesley Anne BRUNTON

Lesley Anne BRUNTON Notice
BRUNTON, Lesley Anne. Unexpectedly at Thames Hospital on 12th May, 2020; aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Lyndon. Cherished Mum of Paul and Mary, Jonathon and Meiana, Lyndal, and Tracy. Much loved Nana of Allison, Mark, Suzi, Corey, Kelly, Renee, Bryce, Taran, Tia, Laura and Jessie, and great-Nana of Lewis and Izzy. A private family service will be held, followed by cremation. Interment of ashes will be held at a later date. Messages to: 310 Rolleston Street, Thames 3500.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 13, 2020
