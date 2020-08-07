Home

Lesley Ann Bertram SMITH


1947 - 2020
Lesley Ann Bertram SMITH Notice
SMITH, Lesley Ann Bertram. Born June 20, 1947. Passed away on August 04, 2020. Passed peacefully at home surrounded by cats, dogs and loved ones. Cherished Daughter of Marion and Bert Smith. Loving Wife to Mary Evans. A funeral for Lesley is to be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga on Tuesday, the 11th of August at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Waipuna Hospice online - www.waipunahospice.org.nz/donate All communication to the family of Lesley Smith c/- PO Box 3136, Greerton, Tauranga 3142



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 7, 2020
