Les RILEY

Les RILEY Notice
RILEY, Les. On 22 September 2019 peacefully at Aria Gardens Rest Home, aged 89 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Jean, father of Peter and Teresa. Proud Grandfather of Danielle and Mark, Philip, Matthew and Ali and Chris. Grateful thanks to the staff at Aria Gardens for their dedicated care and support. A service will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Friday 27 September at 12.30pm, followed by private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 24, 2019
