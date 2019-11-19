|
CONWAY, Leonor Miriam (Lyn) (nee Lupton). Passed peacefully 18 November 2019 at Metlifecare Highlands, aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Noble. Loved Mum of Richard, and the late Stephen. "An amazing Mum, a life well lived." A service for Lyn will be held in All Souls Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Thursday 21 November at 10am. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Diabetes Auckland Inc would be appreciated and can be made on line at bit.ly/lmconway1811
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019