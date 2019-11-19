Home

Resthaven Funerals
cnr Picton & Walter MacDonald Sts
Auckland, Auckland
09-533 7493
Service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 a.m.
All Souls Chapel, Purewa Crematorium
100 St Johns Road
Meadowbank
View Map
Leonor Miriam (nee Lupton) (Lyn) CONWAY

Leonor Miriam (nee Lupton) (Lyn) CONWAY Notice
CONWAY, Leonor Miriam (Lyn) (nee Lupton). Passed peacefully 18 November 2019 at Metlifecare Highlands, aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Noble. Loved Mum of Richard, and the late Stephen. "An amazing Mum, a life well lived." A service for Lyn will be held in All Souls Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Thursday 21 November at 10am. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Diabetes Auckland Inc would be appreciated and can be made on line at bit.ly/lmconway1811



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
