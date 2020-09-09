|
ROBERTSON, Leonie Kay. 22nd May 1948 - 31st August 2020. Passed away suddenly aged 72 years. Dearly loved wife of Russell, loving mother of Kay and Ian and cherished friend of Torren. "Leonie, you left us beautiful memories, your love is still our guide, although we cannot see you, you're always at our side." Russ and Kay wish to express their appreciation and gratitude for all the gifts and support during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers please make donations directly to St Johns Ambulance, Waiheke Island. The family wishes to advise that there will be a private burial at a date to be determined, followed by a celebration of her life. All communications are to be sent to Russell Robertson, P.O Box 3170, Onerahi, Whangarei. Now at Peace, and reunited with Ian xxxx
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 9, 2020