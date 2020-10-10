|
|
|
HEATHER, Leonie Jan (nee Williams). Aged 70yrs, died peacefully in her sleep on Monday 5 October at Nelson Tasman Hospice. Mum had a sudden illness and will be greatly missed by many. Loved mum of Carleen, Jillaine, son in law Jai and nana to Manon, Gray and Ulani. Loved sister of Maxine, sister in law of Gordon, aunty to Bridget and Phillipa and a great friend to many. A memorial service will be held at 11am on Tuesday, October 13th at the Simplicity Chapel, 69 Haven Road, Nelson. Messages c/o Jillaine Heather 4 Burn Pl, Nelson. Please consider donations in lieu of flowers/gifts to the Nelson Tasman Hospice.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 10, 2020