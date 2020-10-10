Home

Simplicity Nelson Funeral Directors
69 Haven Rd
Nelson, Nelson 7010
03 5390066
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Leonie Jan (Williams) HEATHER

Leonie Jan (Williams) HEATHER Notice
HEATHER, Leonie Jan (nee Williams). Aged 70yrs, died peacefully in her sleep on Monday 5 October at Nelson Tasman Hospice. Mum had a sudden illness and will be greatly missed by many. Loved mum of Carleen, Jillaine, son in law Jai and nana to Manon, Gray and Ulani. Loved sister of Maxine, sister in law of Gordon, aunty to Bridget and Phillipa and a great friend to many. A memorial service will be held at 11am on Tuesday, October 13th at the Simplicity Chapel, 69 Haven Road, Nelson. Messages c/o Jillaine Heather 4 Burn Pl, Nelson. Please consider donations in lieu of flowers/gifts to the Nelson Tasman Hospice.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 10, 2020
