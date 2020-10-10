Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Woolertons' Funeral Home Chapel
8 Railside Place
Hamilton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonie HOPKINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonie Ellen (Hewgill) HOPKINS

Add a Memory
Leonie Ellen (Hewgill) HOPKINS Notice
HOPKINS, Leonie Ellen (nee Hewgill). Leonie passed away peacefully on Wednesday 7 October 2020, aged 78, after a short illness. Dearly loved wife of Ross. Loved mum of Brett and Susan, Michelle and the late Quentin. Loved nana of Paul and Antonia, Nicola and James, Elijah, and Maia. Loved honorary great nana of Roy. Thanks to the lovely caring staff at Hilda Ross Retirement Village Hospital. A funeral service for Leonie will be held at the Woolertons' Funeral Home Chapel, 8 Railside Place, Hamilton on Saturday, 17 October at 2.00pm. Correspondence to the Hopkins Family C/- PO Box 24-111, Hamilton. Woolertons' Funeral Home FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leonie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -