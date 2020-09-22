Home

Waterson's Funeral Services
6 Tamihana St
Matamata , Waikato
07-888 8632
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2020
1:00 p.m.
The Matamata Club, Rawhiti Room
Rawhiti Avenue
Matamata
View Map
Live streamed at http://iframe.dacast.com/ b/139405/c/564632
Leonie Brenda HOOPER

Leonie Brenda HOOPER Notice
HOOPER, Leonie Brenda. Passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital on 19 September 2020. Dearly loved wife of Murray. Loved mum and mother-in- law of Amanda and Glen. Adored Onie of Allie and Jaxon. A celebration of Leonie's life will be held in The Matamata Club, Rawhiti Room, Rawhiti Avenue, Matamata on Wednesday 23 September 2020 at 1pm. Live stream link is https://iframe.dacast.com/b/139405/c/564632 b/139405/c/564632 All communications to the Hooper family c/- 6 Tamihana Street, Matamata 3400



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 22, 2020
