|
|
|
HOOPER, Leonie Brenda. Passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital on 19 September 2020. Dearly loved wife of Murray. Loved mum and mother-in- law of Amanda and Glen. Adored Onie of Allie and Jaxon. A celebration of Leonie's life will be held in The Matamata Club, Rawhiti Room, Rawhiti Avenue, Matamata on Wednesday 23 September 2020 at 1pm. Live stream link is https://iframe.dacast.com/b/139405/c/564632 b/139405/c/564632 All communications to the Hooper family c/- 6 Tamihana Street, Matamata 3400
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 22, 2020