SHERLEY, Leonie Allison (nee Renner). Passed away peacefully on 5th May 2019, aged 96 years. Loved wife of the late Trevor (Devonport). Sister and sister-in-law of Shirley and Frank Brownhill. Loving mum and mum-in-law of John and Jan, Peter and Jenny, Ann and Tony Edwards. Nana Bo to Susan, Maree, Robyn, Rebecca, Cameron, Mark and Claire. Great Grandmother to 10. Special thanks for the care and kindness shown by Kirkwood Unit Staff, Lady Allum Hospital. A family service for Leonie has been held. Correspondence to Rowley Funerals, 16 Anne Street, Devonport. Sadly missed.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 10, 2019
