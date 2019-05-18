Home

AIONO, Leonia. Peacefully on 17th May 2019. Aged 75 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Simaile Tupufia. A much loved mum of Margs, Smiley and Rachel, Eddie and Nic. Cherished Nanna of Antony-Paul and Franny, Josh and Tiana, Kippa, Jasiah, Japheth, Eden, Jeremiah, Jacob, and Ella- Rose. A Family Service for Leonia will be held at the St Pius X Catholic Church, SH1, Tokoroa on Monday 20th May at 7.00 p.m. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the above church on Tuesday 21st May at 11.00 a.m. followed by burial at the Tokoroa Lawn Cemetery. We kindly request on Mum's behalf - No fa'a Samoa. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 18, 2019
