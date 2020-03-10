Home

POWERED BY

Services
Broadway Funeral Homes
10 Short Street
Matamata, Waikato
0800 862 273
Service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
1:30 p.m.
The Matamata RSA
5 Ngaio Street
Matamata
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leone MAXWELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leone Viola MAXWELL

Add a Memory
Leone Viola MAXWELL Notice
MAXWELL, Leone Viola. Peacefully at Pohlen Hospital Matamata, on Sunday 8th March 2020 aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Colin. Much loved mother and mother in law of Bev (deceased) and Paul, Cheryl and Alan, Karen and Craig, and Julie and the late Roger. Treasured nana of Michael, Hayden, Carl, Nicky, Scott, Rachel, and Tracey; and great nana of her 9 great grandchildren. A service for Leone will be held at The Matamata RSA, 5 Ngaio Street Matamata, on Thursday 12th March at 1.30pm followed by private cremation. Messages to the Maxwell family C/- Broadway Funeral Home, Short Street Matamata 3400.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leone's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -