MAXWELL, Leone Viola. Peacefully at Pohlen Hospital Matamata, on Sunday 8th March 2020 aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Colin. Much loved mother and mother in law of Bev (deceased) and Paul, Cheryl and Alan, Karen and Craig, and Julie and the late Roger. Treasured nana of Michael, Hayden, Carl, Nicky, Scott, Rachel, and Tracey; and great nana of her 9 great grandchildren. A service for Leone will be held at The Matamata RSA, 5 Ngaio Street Matamata, on Thursday 12th March at 1.30pm followed by private cremation. Messages to the Maxwell family C/- Broadway Funeral Home, Short Street Matamata 3400.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 10, 2020