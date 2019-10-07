Home

Leone (Watson) GREY

Leone (Watson) GREY Notice
GREY, Leone (nee Watson). Passed away peacefully in Auckland surrounded by her family on Saturday 5 October 2019, aged 101. Loved wife of the late Doug. Much loved Mum of Gwynifer and Gavin, John and Carolyn, Ross(deceased), and Rosalind and Morris. Adored Nana of Lisa, Megan, Jennifer, Simon, Julian, Michael, Sarah, Samuel, and treasured Great grandmother of Joseph, Benjamin, Georgia, Chloe, Darcy, Amelia, Joshua, Otis, Isabelle, Hugo, Emelia, and Elsie. "Age is merely the number of years the world has been enjoying you!" Much gratitude to the wonderful staff at The Croft (Timaru) and Remuera Care Home. A celebration of Leone's life will be held at All Souls Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Rd, Meadowbank, Auckland on Friday, 11 October 2019 at 1pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 7, 2019
