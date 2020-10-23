|
HARKNESS, Leon? Diane. Passed away peacefully at home on 22 October, 2020 surrounded by her family. Born 15 May, 1936, in Auckland. Adored wife of Philip, Mama to Debbie, Monique, Guy and Amanda, and Nonna to Josie and Will, Grace, Emma and Millie, and Lucy, George and Freddy. Much loved daughter of the late Mollie and Leonard Phillips and sister of Jacqui. A special thank you to Nicky and the staff at 7 Saint Vincent for their loving care and to nurses Sarah, Judy and Margot. A service for L?one will be held at All Saints Chapel, Purewa Cemetery, 100 Saint Johns Road on Thursday 29 October at 2pm. Rather than flowers, donations to Alzheimers New Zealand would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 23, 2020