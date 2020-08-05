Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Requiem Mass
Friday, Aug. 7, 2020
10:30 a.m.
St Joseph's Catholic Church
10 Dominion Street
Takapuna
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonarda CASSIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonarda Dina CASSIN


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Leonarda Dina CASSIN Notice
CASSIN, Leonarda Dina. Born February 2nd, 1927, in Bari, Italy, who passed away peacefully at the Aria Gardens, Albany, on Friday, 31st July, 2020, aged 93. Loving wife of the late Alan Joseph Cassin, and mother to 18 children with their spouses, 61 grandchildren and their spouses, and 46 great grandchildren. We celebrate her life, a life dedicated to her family in the true Italian way. Her passion and devotion to her familia will surely be missed. Ciao for now. A Requiem mass will be held for her at St Joseph's Catholic Church, 10 Dominion Street, Takapuna, on Friday August 7th at 10.30am.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leonarda's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -