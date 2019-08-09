Home

Leonard Winston (Len) CHURCHILL

Leonard Winston (Len) CHURCHILL Notice
CHURCHILL, Leonard Winston (Len). Len passed away suddenly but peacefully at North Shore Hospital on Wednesday 7th August 2019, with Tan by his side; aged 74 years. Most beloved dad of Tanya. Loved brother of John, Dorothy, Brian, Diane, and the late Phyllis; and a loved brother in law and Uncle. The service to celebrate Len's life will be held at the Silverdale Rugby Club, 6 Hibiscus Coast Highway, Silverdale at 2pm on Monday 12th August 2019. Grateful thanks to the staff of Ward 2 North Shore Hospital for the amazing care, love and support shown to Len and his family. In lieu of flowers, donations to Ward 2 North Shore Hospital would be appreciated, and these can be left at the service.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 9, 2019
