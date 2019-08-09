|
CHURCHILL, Leonard Winston (Len). Len passed away suddenly but peacefully at North Shore Hospital on Wednesday 7th August 2019, with Tan by his side; aged 74 years. Most beloved dad of Tanya. Loved brother of John, Dorothy, Brian, Diane, and the late Phyllis; and a loved brother in law and Uncle. The service to celebrate Len's life will be held at the Silverdale Rugby Club, 6 Hibiscus Coast Highway, Silverdale at 2pm on Monday 12th August 2019. Grateful thanks to the staff of Ward 2 North Shore Hospital for the amazing care, love and support shown to Len and his family. In lieu of flowers, donations to Ward 2 North Shore Hospital would be appreciated, and these can be left at the service.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 9, 2019