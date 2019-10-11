Home

Leonard William DAVIDSON

Leonard William DAVIDSON Notice
DAVIDSON, Leonard William. Passed away at Selwyn Village on 9 October 2019 aged 99yrs Sergeant WWII NZ home defence. Much loved by all his family and his wife Elwyn who died 3yrs ago after a wonderful 70yrs of marriage. Loving father of Bruce, Murray and Ruth, father-in- law to Hilda, Jeanette and Andrew, Grandfather to Peter, Andrew and Helen; Claire and Anne; Hannah, John and Carolyn. Great grandfather to Summer and Layla; Lochlan; Levi; Celia and William; Clara and Dawson. Grateful thanks to the caring staff of Household Six, Ivan Ward, Selwyn Village and a special thanks to his neighbour Beth Wood, who supported him for many years. A service to celebrate his life will be held at St Lukes church 704 New North Rd Mt Albert at the end of October. The date is yet to be advised. He will be greatly missed by us all, Together now with his dearest Elwyn. Any messages to Ruth Mitchell 021 2125647 or Murray Davidson 021 373706



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 11, 2019
