|
|
|
SPENCER, Leonard Stuart (Len). On 20th March, 2020 we lost our beloved family member Len who slipped away peacefully, at the age of 82 years after a very long and hard battle. Loving brother of June and uncle and friend to many. Dearly loved father figure to Peter and much loved by Sheryl and her family. A memorial service for Len will be held in Taumarunui Funeral Services Chapel, 34 Huia Street, Tomorrow (Thursday) 11th June at 1.00 pm. All communications to 38 Tanoa St RD 2, Taumarunui 3992. Taumarunui Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 10, 2020