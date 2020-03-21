|
SPENCER, Leonard Stuart (Len). On 20th March, 2020 we lost our beloved family member Len who slipped away peacefully, at the age of 82 years after a very long and hard battle. Loving brother of June and uncle and friend to many. Dearly loved father figure to Peter and much loved by Sheryl and her family. A Service for Len will be held at Taumarunui Funeral Services Chapel, 34 Huia Street, Taumarunui on Tuesday 24th March at 1.00 pm followed by a private cremation. All communications to 38 Tanoa St RD 2, Taumarunui 3992. Taumarunui Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 21, 2020