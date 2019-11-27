|
BROUGH, Leonard Owen (Bluey) 9 August 1924 On the 25th November 2019 Len has passed away peacefully at the young age of 95. Father to Robyn and Peter, Grandfather to Jeremy, Luke, Hana and Korde. Great Grandfather to Mako, Violet, Kaedyn and Gypsy Rose. He will be greatly missed by family and remembered for his time in NZ Maritime History. A funeral service will be held Friday 6th December at 11am, Faithful Funeral Services (35 Red Beach Road, Hibiscus Coast).
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 27, 2019