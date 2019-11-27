Home

Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Faithfull Funeral Services
35 Red Beach Rd
Red Beach, Auckland 0932
Leonard Owen (Bluey) BROUGH


1924 - 2019
Leonard Owen (Bluey) BROUGH Notice
BROUGH, Leonard Owen (Bluey) 9 August 1924 On the 25th November 2019 Len has passed away peacefully at the young age of 95. Father to Robyn and Peter, Grandfather to Jeremy, Luke, Hana and Korde. Great Grandfather to Mako, Violet, Kaedyn and Gypsy Rose. He will be greatly missed by family and remembered for his time in NZ Maritime History. A funeral service will be held Friday 6th December at 11am, Faithful Funeral Services (35 Red Beach Road, Hibiscus Coast).



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 27, 2019
