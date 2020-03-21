|
LEVERTON, Leonard (Len). On Thursday 19th March 2020, peacefully at Mary Shapley Care Home, Whakatane. Dearly loved husband of the late Daphne. Cherished father and father in law of Andrew and Gaye. Very proud grandad of Harriet and Ruby. Loved brother and brother in law of Rosemary and Robin Smith (UK). A funeral service for Len will be held in the Whakatane Crematorium Chapel, Ohope Road, Whakatane on Monday 23rd March at 11am followed by burial in the Hillcrest Cemetery. Communications please to the Leverton Family, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 21, 2020