Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
073071111
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Whakatane Crematorium Chapel
Ohope Road
Whakatane
Leonard (Len) LEVERTON

Leonard (Len) LEVERTON Notice
LEVERTON, Leonard (Len). On Thursday 19th March 2020, peacefully at Mary Shapley Care Home, Whakatane. Dearly loved husband of the late Daphne. Cherished father and father in law of Andrew and Gaye. Very proud grandad of Harriet and Ruby. Loved brother and brother in law of Rosemary and Robin Smith (UK). A funeral service for Len will be held in the Whakatane Crematorium Chapel, Ohope Road, Whakatane on Monday 23rd March at 11am followed by burial in the Hillcrest Cemetery. Communications please to the Leverton Family, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 21, 2020
