More Obituaries for Leonard BIRCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard James (Len) BIRCH

Leonard James (Len) BIRCH Notice
BIRCH, Leonard James (Len). Peacefully in Taupo after a long battle with Parkinson's, on 21st October 2020, aged 86 years. Much loved husband of Susie, Bossman of the late Nigel, much loved dad of Tanya and Karen. Dearly loved by all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Special Len to all Susie's family. A celebration of Len's life will take place at a later date. Communications with Len's family, PO Box 1308 Taupo 3351. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ Phone 0737 89 636
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 24, 2020
