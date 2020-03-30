Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard JONES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard Harold (Lenny) JONES

Add a Memory
Leonard Harold (Lenny) JONES Notice
JONES, Leonard Harold (Lenny). Passed away 26th March 2020 at Waitakere Hospital. Dearly loved partner of Jan and beloved Father and Father-in-law of Angela and Kevin, Paul and Vanessa. Loved Dad of Aaron and Angie and Rochelle. Cheeky Grandad to all nine Grandchildren and 7 and a half Great Grandchildren. Loved Brother to Janelle. You suffered too long Lenny. We are so relieved you are no longer in pain. You were such a battler and never lost your humour. We all love you lots. A private cremation has taken place. A Farewell service will be held at a later date due to the current situation. Meanwhile he is founding a new Hot Rod Club with his mates in heaven. All communication to the Jones family c/- Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, Auckland 0610.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leonard's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -