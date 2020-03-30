|
JONES, Leonard Harold (Lenny). Passed away 26th March 2020 at Waitakere Hospital. Dearly loved partner of Jan and beloved Father and Father-in-law of Angela and Kevin, Paul and Vanessa. Loved Dad of Aaron and Angie and Rochelle. Cheeky Grandad to all nine Grandchildren and 7 and a half Great Grandchildren. Loved Brother to Janelle. You suffered too long Lenny. We are so relieved you are no longer in pain. You were such a battler and never lost your humour. We all love you lots. A private cremation has taken place. A Farewell service will be held at a later date due to the current situation. Meanwhile he is founding a new Hot Rod Club with his mates in heaven. All communication to the Jones family c/- Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, Auckland 0610.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 30, 2020