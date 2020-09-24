|
STOTT, Leonard George. Born 31 March 1942.Passed away peacefully in his home Tuesday 22 September 2020. Most Cherished husband of Julie, Loved son of the late Leonard Francis and Violet Winifred Stott. Much adored and respected Father of Brent, Darren, Roxanne and Dale, Father-in-law of Lee, Rowena and Carole. Much loved Poppa of Steven, Matthew, Julieanne, Connor, Kayne, Sacred, Megan, Joshua, Jessie-leigh, Ashlee, Kylie, Jedd and Shekinah. Grand Poppa to Charlie, Koby and Abigail. Cherished brother of Denis and Joanne. A service to celebrate Len's life will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Tuesday 29 September at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. A web cast link of the service can be viewed via www.dils.co.nz, ID dilsfuneral, Password LHQCLA. Due to Covid restrictions if you would like to be considered to attend the service please email [email protected] with your full name, address and Ph Number. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to either Hibiscus Hospice https://harbourhospice.org.nz/donate or to Auckland Coastguard at www.coastguard.nz/donate-now.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 24, 2020