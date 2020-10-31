Home

Services
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Chapel of Christ the King, Selwyn Village
Target Street
Point Chevalier
View Map
Leonard Frank (Mac) LANGTON


1918 - 2020
Leonard Frank (Mac) LANGTON Notice
LANGTON, Leonard Frank (Mac). 22 March 1918 - 28 October 2020. WW2 67958 Sergeant 30th Battalion in the Pacific. Much loved husband for over 72 years of the late Betty; loved father of Murray, Graham, Barbara and Mary, and their partners. Grandpa of Rain, Guja, Miko, Eartha; Michael, Veronica, Kathy; Francois, Leon, Valerian, and their partners. Great grandfather 'Grandpa Mac' to 19. A long life well-lived. Celebration of his life at Chapel of Christ the King, Selwyn Village, Target Street, Point Chevalier on Wednesday 4 November 2.00pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 31, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -