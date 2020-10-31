|
|
|
LANGTON, Leonard Frank (Mac). 22 March 1918 - 28 October 2020. WW2 67958 Sergeant 30th Battalion in the Pacific. Much loved husband for over 72 years of the late Betty; loved father of Murray, Graham, Barbara and Mary, and their partners. Grandpa of Rain, Guja, Miko, Eartha; Michael, Veronica, Kathy; Francois, Leon, Valerian, and their partners. Great grandfather 'Grandpa Mac' to 19. A long life well-lived. Celebration of his life at Chapel of Christ the King, Selwyn Village, Target Street, Point Chevalier on Wednesday 4 November 2.00pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 31, 2020