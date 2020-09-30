|
REID, Leonard Edward (Ted). "The Mayor of Motutaiko Street." Aged 92 years, peacefully passed away on 27th September 2020. Beloved Husband of Bernadette (deceased), much loved Father and Father-in-law of Sean, Sue and Pete Roberts. Loving Grandad of James, Christiana, Joshua, Ellen and Stefanie. Great Grandad of Max. Ted will be remembered at St Andrews Anglican Church, Titiraupenga Street, Taupo, on Friday 2nd October 2020 at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to St Johns Ambulance Taupo would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Communications with Ted's family c/- PO Box 940 Taupo. He never looked for praises He was never one to boast He just went on quietly working For the ones he loved the most. His dreams were seldom spoken His wants were very few And most of the time his worries Went unspoken too. He was there… A firm foundation Through all our storms of life A sturdy hand to hold on to In times of stress and strife. A true friend we could turn to When times were good or bad One of our greatest blessings The man that we called Dad. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 30, 2020