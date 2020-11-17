|
DAVIS, Leonard (Len). Passed away peacefully after a short illness at Possum Bourne Retirement Village on 14 November 2020. Dearly loved husband of Rose for 65 years, and much loved father of Denise, Sharon, Cliff and Bronwyn. Cherished Poppa to 13 grandchildren, to whom he always made time for, and 9 great grandchildren. He will always be remembered in our hearts with a special love. Thinking of you forever. A service will be held for Len on Thursday 19 November at Grahams Pukekohe Chapel, 31 West Street, Pukekohe, at 12.00 pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020