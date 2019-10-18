|
DAVIDSON, Leonard (Len). Rocky Nook Bowls acknowledges the passing of Len Davidson on 9 October 2019. Len was a long standing stalwart of our club having multiple roles over many years including President and Patron. He was an active player up to the age of 93 and a regular supporter attending club events up to and including March this year at the age of 99. Len will be greatly missed. Our deepest sympathy to all his family and friends. A service will be held at St Lukes Anglican Church Mount Albert on Friday 1 November at 1:30 pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 18, 2019