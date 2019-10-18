Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard DAVIDSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard (Len) DAVIDSON

Add a Memory
Leonard (Len) DAVIDSON Notice
DAVIDSON, Leonard (Len). Rocky Nook Bowls acknowledges the passing of Len Davidson on 9 October 2019. Len was a long standing stalwart of our club having multiple roles over many years including President and Patron. He was an active player up to the age of 93 and a regular supporter attending club events up to and including March this year at the age of 99. Len will be greatly missed. Our deepest sympathy to all his family and friends. A service will be held at St Lukes Anglican Church Mount Albert on Friday 1 November at 1:30 pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leonard's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.