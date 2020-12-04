Home

Davis Funeral Home
2A Udys Road
Manukau City , Auckland
09 576 7108
Requiem Mass
Monday, Dec. 7, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St. Mark's Catholic Church
334 Pakuranga Road
Pakuranga
Leonard David GISSING


1936 - 2020
Leonard David GISSING Notice
GISSING, Leonard David. Born 17 July 1936. Passed away at Auckland Hospital on Monday 30 November, 2020. Dearly loved husband of Pamela. Loved son of Jack and Jean Gissing (deceased). Loved brother of Dawn (deceased), John (deceased), Shirley (deceased) and Peter. Rest In Peace. Requiem Mass for Len will be celebrated at St. Mark's Catholic Church, 334 Pakuranga Road, Pakuranga, Auckland, on Monday 7 December, 2020 at 11:00am, followed by private cremation. Special thanks to nursing staff in Urology (Ward 73) and Oncology (Ward 64) Auckland Hospital. No flowers by request. In lieu of flowers you are welcome to donate to Cancer & Blood Department for Urological Cancer Research, via The Auckland Health Foundation- please call 09 3076046 for further details.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020
