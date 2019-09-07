Home

Leonard Colin (Len) SMITH

Leonard Colin (Len) SMITH Notice
SMITH, Leonard Colin (Len). Born December 28, 1942. Passed away on September 4, 2019. Loved husband of Shirley of 51 years, dad to Steven, Karl, Jason; grandad of 6; great grandad of 6. Long time friend of Raewyn and the late Trevor, Pauline, Kathryn, Sheril, Glenna, Basil. Much loved brother of Isabella, uncle to Leonard, Allan, Julie, Mark. Len passed away peacefully at Tokoroa Hospital 4 September due to renal failure. Thankyou to Waikato and Tokoroa Hospitals for the weeks of wonderful job. Len will be sorely missed. Details to follow or contact 021462759.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 7, 2019
